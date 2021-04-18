Low profits

A majority of people in Pakistan, especially retired senior citizens, have invested their savings in National Savings schemes. Previously, certificate holders used to receive sufficient profits. Now, the authorities have reduced the profit rate. For many people, the profits received on savings are their only source of income.

Many people choose this organisation because of its credibility. One of the oldest organisations, National Savings has attracted a large number of investors. The authorities concerned should listen to the pleas of their loyal investors and see if they can increase the rate of profits.

Sana Iqbal

Lahore