CTD chief asks FIA to take action against TLP

KARACHI: The Provincial Counterterrorism Department Chief, Omar Shahid Hamid, has requested the Cyber Crime Unit of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sindh to register cases against the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for inciting violence and hate on the social media.

DIG Omar Shahid said the CTD Sindh has initiated action against individuals who used the social media to incite violence, spread hate and glorified the assaults on law-enforcement personnel. A list of TLP-related social media accounts has been identified and a complaint has been lodged with the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing. He said he received a letter from his subordinates who had requested legal action against the social media accounts of TLP followers for inciting violence. It was submitted that on April 12, Saad Rizvi was arrested in Lahore to maintain law and order.

Rizvi's supporters have held violent rallies in Pakistan to pressurize the government to repeal relations with the blasphemous countries. The current rise in violent demonstrations of the TLP including arson and killings of LEA personnel were glorified through social media. Therefore, the anti-state and hate speech contents are being uploaded by TLP followers on the social media, creating provocations and chaos across the country.