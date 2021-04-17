PM visits Sindh in Ramazan for donations: Murtaza

KARACHI: Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab Friday alleged that Prime Minister Imran had no interest in implementing the development packages in Karachi and his only target was to collect donations from the business community.

Speaking at a press conference here, Murtaza said the prime minister was used to announcing development packages and for that reason he should be called ‘Aylan Khan’.

He said during his 22-year struggle, Imran remembered Sindh only during the month of Ramazan to get donations for his cancer hospital.

He said no cancer hospital had been built in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last seven years. “No hospital has been built either in Punjab or Islamabad during this period,” he added.

He advised the prime minister against visiting Sukkur and Karachi, as prevalence of coronavirus infections in Islamabad was as high as 19 percent.

For this reason, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) didn’t organise a public gathering on April 4 to mark the death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he said.

Murtaza said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his political associates had nothing to inform the nation about the performance of their government during the past over two-and-a-half-years.

He said the premier had announced a Rs162 billion development package in March 2019 but nothing was done to implement the package.

He said Imran had also announced a Rs1 billion development package in Tharparkar but neither any mobile health unit arrived there nor any other development project had been initiated there.