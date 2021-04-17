‘No delay by LHC in appointment of accountability judges’

LAHORE: The Directorate of District Judiciary Department of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has clarified that there has been no delay on its part with regard to appointment of presiding judges to three accountability courts of Lahore. A statement issued by the LHC media cell says that the names of district and sessions judges have been sent to the federal government several days ago for their appointment to accountability courts. It maintains that the government has not so far responded to the LHC that is causing a delay in the appointments. The presiding judges of the three accountability courts were among 25 five district and sessions judges in Punjab transferred by the LHC on March 31. Several corruption references of the NAB are pending with these three accountability courts, which are related to Shahbaz Sharif, Khwaja Saad Rafiq, Khwaja Salman Rafiq, Khwaja Asif and other leaders of the PML-N.