Pakistan Museum of Natural History attracts visitors

Islamabad: Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) is attracting number of visitors particularly students from across the country. The PMNH has four divisions namely Botanical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Zoological Sciences and Public Services. An official of PMNH Ikram Raza told APP, that the first three divisions are engaged in the collection, preservation, identification and research activities pertaining to plants, fossils and minerals and animals resources of Pakistan respectively, while the latter is responsible for mass education and popularization of the natural history through various displays, exhibits and dioramas.