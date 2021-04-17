Following the third and relatively dangerous wave of Covid-19, the government ordered to close all education institutions. This decision has had worse effects on the education sector. Even though schools have started online classes, this option has its own challenges. There are so many students who don’t have good internet connection at home and who don’t have smartphones of their own.

In many cases, even teachers don’t know much about the application that they are supposed to use for online classes. Instead of asking schools to conduct online classes, the authorities should open education institutions and strictly implement SOPs.

Farhana Kaleem Channa

Karachi

*****

The Sindh government has suspended on-campus classes to contain the spread of the virus. It is indeed a good decision. However, there are so many schools that are open in defiance of the government’s orders. All stakeholders need to understand that the virus can spread quickly in schools with small packed classrooms.

Also, a large number of school employees are also at risk of catching the virus. The province’s education minister needs to take action against schools who are not following the orders.

Ibrar Habibullah Brohi

Shikarpur