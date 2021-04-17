PCB starts process to hire 90 coaches for domestic sides

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started the process for hiring 90 head coaches who will be responsible to run senior and under-19 teams.

International and first-class cricketers will be preferred and those who have PCB Level-II Coaching qualification. They will be given 12-month contracts.

PCB Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan said: “The Pakistan Cricket Board time and again reiterated its intentions of bringing former cricketers back in the fold by generating employment opportunities for them. This will enable them to play a constructive and positive role in the development of the game by sharing the invaluable knowledge they gathered during their playing days with up and coming cricketers.

“The PCB and the six Cricket Associations plan to begin cricket at the city-level before the 2021-22 season for the Cricket Association sides begin.