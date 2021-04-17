This week, Pakistan saw some horrifying scenes on the streets of its major cities where citizens were left at the mercy of a violent and angry mob. Angry protesters tortured at least two policemen to death. This incident should have been enough to wake up those who are involved in petty political games.

Over the past few decades, powerful forces created and supported violent groups who have caused enough damage to the country. It is time to follow Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of Pakistan and let sanity prevail.

Malik T Ali

Lahore