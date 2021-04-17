All Sindh UCs connected with Nadra to issue birth, death, marriage certificates

The Sindh local government department announced on Friday that it had completed the process of linking up all the union councils (UCs) in the province with the central database of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

The link-up between the UCs in the province and Nadra is meant to issue computerised birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates to citizens. A handout issued in this regard quoted Sindh Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmed Shah as saying that the completion of the project would help prevent the issuance of forged Nadra computerised certificates.

He said a number of joint meetings were held between officials of NADRA and the Sindh local government department to establish the link-up between UCs in the province with the central database of the authority.

He recalled that an agreement had been signed between the local government department and Nadra in 2006 for the purpose. Earlier, a manual process was in vogue to issue the birth, death, marriage, and divorce certificates.

The local government secretary said that efforts had been started from January 2020 to make the entire process computerised by linking up Sindh UCs with Nadra. He said that after the implementation of the new system, a certificate issued from any of the UCs in the province would not be issued again from anywhere in the country as the process was linked with the Nadra database.