close
Sat Apr 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
April 17, 2021

Four stores sealed over overcharging for sugar

Lahore

A
APP
April 17, 2021

LAHORE:The district administration on Friday sealed four grocery stores and a department store over selling sugar at higher rates than the officially-fixed price in the City.

According to a spokesman for the district administration, City Assistant Commissioner Faizan Ahmed during a crackdown on profiteers sealed a general store at Kareem Park and arrested its owner. Shalimar AC Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed four stores over selling sugar at higher rates in his jurisdiction. Meanwhile, Cantt Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Ranjha inspected the facilities at Ramazan Bazaar on Bedian Road near Lidher and checked the rates of commodities.

Latest News

More From Lahore