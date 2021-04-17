Infant found in dustbin

LAHORE:An infant girl was found in a dustbin at Samanabad on Friday. A passerby spotted the baby in an unconscious condition and wrapped in a cloth in the dustbin at Gate No. 2 of Government Central Model School, Samanabad. The nearby people informed Rescue 1122. A rescue team shifted her to Lahore Jinnah Hospital. Her condition was stated to be stable.

Valuables Burnt: Valuables were burnt in two incidents of fire in the provincial capital on Friday.

The first incident was reported in a cotton mill at Manga Mandi, where the fire started as a minor fire. Nearby people tried to control it. On failure, they called firefighters who extinguished it. The other case was reported in a towel godown near Boshky, Manga Mandi. No loss of life or injury was reported in both incidents.

Heroin seized: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled a bid for drugs smuggling at Allama Iqbal International Airport here on Friday.

A Nigerian citizen, identified as Henry Chiedozie, hid heroin in capsules in his stomach. An ANF team spotted the drug. It weighed 1,086 grams. The ANF officials said that they were investigating the matter further. 137 cops transferred: Around 137 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) of Lahore Police have been transferred to other departments and from other departments to Lahore Police.

Out of 137, as many as 89 have been transferred to Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Police Qaumi Razakar, Punjab Investigations Branch, Central Police Office (CPO) Lahore, Training Headquarters, Special Branch, Special Protection Unit (SPU). The rest have been repatriated to Lahore Police from various departments of Punjab Police.