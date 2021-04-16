NAB files reference against DG Parks Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday filed a corruption reference against Director General Parks and Horticulture, Karachi, Liaqat Ali Khan Qaimkhani for assets beyond known source of income.

The NAB Rawalpindi is likely to file a supplementary corruption reference also as further investigations are going on.

According to NAB Rawalpindi, the investigation revealed that Qaimkhani joined government service in 1977 as assistant director (BPS-17) in Garden Directorate of Parks and Horticulture and was subsequently posted in parks department.

He was given the charge of deputy director in 1987 and was promoted to BPS-18 in 1990. He was promoted to BPS-19 in 1994 as his service of BPS-18 was considered from 1987 after the issuance of an order. He was promoted to BPS-20 in 2003 and retired in 2011 as DG parks and horticulture in Grade 21.

According to the NAB, the accused was interrogated regarding his known sources of income and assets acquired by him. However, the accused did not provide details of the same.

The investigation has revealed that the total salary income earned by Qaimkhani from 1977 to 2011 has been worked out to be Rs7,541,158. Whereas the total income from agriculture received by the accused from 2005 to 2011 is Rs7,420,276 including share of the agricultural income from the joint land owned by his father.

The NAB investigation further revealed that Qaimkhani purchased and renovated immovable properties in Karachi during his service period.

The value of the immovable properties are worked out at the actual purchase price; however, the current market price has subsequently increased.

The accused has accumulated assets of over Rs170 million (Rs177,932,431) that are found beyond his known sources of income and for which he could not justify the legal sources.

The accused has committed the offence of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under section 9(a)(v) of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 punishable under section 10 of the Ordinance, and Schedule thereto.

According to the NAB, during the search of Qaimkhani’s house expensive vehicles were recovered.