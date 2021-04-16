IGP visits house of martyred cop

LAHORE: IGP Punjab Inam Ghani visited the house of a martyred constable M Afzal in Siraj Colony Shahdara on Thursday.

Paying homage to the martyr, he told the widow and children of the martyr that the status of the martyr was unparalleled. IG instructed CCPO Lahore to take care of the family of the martyr and hand over the cheque of Shaheed package to the heirs as soon as possible.

Talking about the employment of the son and daughter of the martyr, the IG Punjab said that the responsibility of the children lies with the Punjab Police and no effort will be spared for their better future.