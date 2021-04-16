Pashto scholar Ibrahim Khan dies of coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Pashto poet and writer Mohammad Ibrahim Khan died of Covid-19 in his native Swat district on Thursday.

Hailing from Asharay village, the deceased had a distinct style in Pashto prose and poetry. He wrote Pashto novels also and one of it, “Khwakhay ao Ingor” (Mother-in-law and daughter-in-law) was taught in the Masters course at the University of Peshawar.

The elderly Mohammad Ibrahim Khan was the nephew of late Mohammad Afzal Khan, a well-known Pakhtun nationalist politician from Swat. He was the cousin of former provincial minister Mohammad Ayub Khan Asharay.

The Covid-19 has taken scores precious lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Peshawar and Swat accounting for many of the dead. Former vice-chancellor Prof Dr Habib Ahmad, also a native of Swat, also died of coronavirus recently.