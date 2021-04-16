'Ramazan month of self-accountability'

Islamabad: US chargé d'affaires Angela P. Aggeler extended Ramazan greetings to Pakistani.

In an Urdu video message, the diplomat said she wanted to greet the Muslims living in Pakistan at the start of the Islamic month of fasting. She said Ramazan was the month of blessings, self-accountability, service and compassion.

Also, the French embassy extended best wishes to all Muslims living in Pakistan, France and other parts of the world at the advent of Ramazan.