RDA operations

Rawalpindi : Under the direction of Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Captain (r) Abdul Sattar Isani mega operations against illegal housing schemes and unauthorised constructions are underway in full swing to control illegal development of housing projects.

The LU&BC Wing’s staff with the assistance of police from the concerned police stations has sealed illegally constructed two plazas in a private housing society, five plazas on Dhamyal Road, 25 shops and three commercial projects/residential apartments. The owners of the above mentioned properties have violated the Punjab Development of States Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations, 2020 and constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval and NOC.

Under the directives of RDA director general, the Building Control Wing conducting crackdown against illegal, unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal lands in RDA controlled area in Rawalpindi.