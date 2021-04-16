Arshad claims third spot in Javelin Throw World Rankings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistanâ€™s Arshad Nadeem has claimed the third spot in the Javelin Throw World Rankings while he is at the second spot in Asia.
Arshad registered a new national record by managing an 86.38m throw, leading him to bag a gold medal in Imam Reza Athletics Cup at Mashhad, Iran.
Indiaâ€™s Neeraj Chopra tops the world and Asian rankings with a throw of 88.07 meters. Germanyâ€™s Johannes Vetter is second in the world with a throw of 87.27 meters.
Arshad is currently in Turkey where he is training under the supervision of Kazakhstanâ€™s javelin throw coach Viktor. He has already qualified for Tokyo Olympics.