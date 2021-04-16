close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
AFP
April 16, 2021

UN calls on Yemen to accept peace plan

World

UNITED NATIONS: The UN special envoy to Yemen urged its warring parties on Thursday to accept a proposed peace plan, telling the Security Council that the blueprint has international backing.

"All we need now is for the parties to agree to this deal. That’s all," Martin Griffiths said. "The international community, as represented by this council, is united (with) a central, clear and consistent message: that the only way out of the conflict is a negotiated political solution," Griffiths said. "Generally, it is also true that there is a convergence of diplomatic voices in favor of an end to the war and its successful political resolution," he added.

