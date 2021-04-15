Celebrations in Cherat as local cadet wins Sword of Honour at PMA, Kakul

PESHAWAR: There were celebrations in Cherat, the centre of the Pakistan Army’s elite Special Services Group (SSG), as a local cadet Abdul Samad Khan Khattak, won the coveted Sword of Honour at this year’s passing-out parade at Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul in Abbottabad.

This was the first time that someone from Cherat won the prestigious award, which is awarded to the best cadet overall during the tough training at Kakul.

The mountainous Cherat area in Nowshera district is the home of the Pakistan Army commandos, or SSG as it is official known. The villagers see the commandos all the time as they travel in the area and train hard to keep fit and come up to the standards of SSG.

Even otherwise, Nowshera has been making a significant contribution to the armed forces and law-enforcement agencies. Many senior and known officers hailed from Nowshera and the district keeps serving as a nursery for the armed forces.

The majority Khattak tribe not only from Nowshera but also Kohat and Karak have been joining the armed forces and law-enforcement agencies in large number.

By winning the Sword of Honour on April 10, the newly commissioned Abdul Samad Khan Khattak, now a 2nd Lieutenant in the Pakistan Army, would inspire other youngsters from Cherat and elsewhere in Nowshera and also the Khattak tribe to follow in his footsteps.

It is an honour that can only be won with hard work and dedication and this is what the youth would have to do to win the Sword of Honour and earn fame.