US vows to enhance relations with Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had a telephone conversation on Wednesday.

During the conversation matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including latest developments in Afghan Peace Process, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan will always support “Afghan led-Afghan-owned” peace process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders. The US dignitary also acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both the countries.

Meanwhile, Japan Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda Called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. The COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Japan and acknowledged Japan’s efforts for regional stability.The visiting envoy praised Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region, particularly Afghan Peace Process, and vowed to further enhance ties with Pakistan.