Man dies while walking on roadside near Kot Abdul Malik

LAHORE: A 59-year old man died under suspicious circumstances while walking on a roadside near Kot Abdul Malik on Sheikhupura Road on Wednesday. The victim Ayub was going somewhere on foot. Suddenly, his condition deteriorated and he fell down. The eye-witnesses called Rescue teams. A rescue team reached the spot on foot as the road was blocked. They shifted the injured to the hospital where he died.