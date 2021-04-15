Govt sets cotton sowing target for 2021-22

MULTAN: The Punjab government has set cotton sowing target for 2021-22 and directed the authorities concerned to meet the target of cotton production.

A spokesperson for Punjab Agriculture Department Wednesday said cotton sowing was in progress in the province and this season the government has set a target of cultivating cotton on about four million acres of land in the province which the department was working hard to ensure.

This year, the Punjab government is providing subsidies to cotton growers on approved varieties of cotton like IUB-2013, FH-142, BS-15, MNH-886, Niab-878 and Niab Karan. In this regard, a subsidy of Rs 1,000 per bag would be given to the growers.

The subsidy can be availed by farmers of Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Faisalabad division, Mianwali and Bhakkar districts.

The subsidy will be provided to farmers through vouchers in bags. Farmers can contact the local office of the Department of Agriculture (Extension) for registration. Farmers can ask for a voucher bag from the nearest merchant to get the subsidy.

The spokesperson maintained a farmer can get a subsidy on a maximum of two bags. The spokesperson further said this year the Punjab government is committed to provide better price of cotton to the farmers like wheat so the farmers should cultivate cotton on maximum area and avail the ongoing subsidy.