Ex-Zimbabwe captain Streak banned 8 years for corruption

PARIS: Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak was on Wednesday banned for eight years on corruption charges, the International Cricket Council announced.

“Mr. Streak chose to admit the charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing,” an ICC statement said. The Zimbabwe coach from 2016 to 2018, his ban extends until March, 2029.

Streak, 47, was found guilty of breaching five rules of the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Code related to betting. He disclosed inside information in relation to matches in the 2018 Tri-Series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the Zimbabwe v Afghanistan series in 2018, the IPL 2018 and the APL 2018, the statement revealed. He also “facilitated or attempted to facilitate” the introduction of four players including a national captain to a third party for inside information for betting purposes.

He was also found guilty of obstructing the ICC’s investigation, and failing to declare a “gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit” from passing on inside information.

Alex Marshall, general manager of the ICC’s Integrity Unit, said: “As a former captain and coach, he held a position of trust and owed a duty to uphold the integrity of the game.”