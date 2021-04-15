Indian police arrest four Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Indian police arrested four youths in Kulgam district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the Indian police during a cordon and search operation arrested the youths, including Javaid Ahmed, near a check-point in Bogund area of the district, and shifted them to an undisclosed interrogation centre.

The Indian troops also launched a cordon and search operation in Kamrazipora area of Pulwama district.

On the other hand, a policeman posted at District Police Lines Awantipora died of cardiac arrest on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said.

Meanwhile, an elderly woman Mughli Begum was killed after she was hit by an unknown vehicle in Lawaypora area of Srinagar.