Bajwa, Blinken discuss latest developments in Afghan peace

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan would always support Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders, said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on Wednesday.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including latest developments in Afghan peace process, and bilateral cooperation in various fields came under discussion during the conversation, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The US dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance relations between both countries.

Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ).During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an ISPR media release.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Bajwa said Pakistan valued its relations with Japan and acknowledged Japan’s efforts for regional stability. The visiting dignitary praised Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region, particularly Afghan peace process and vowed to further enhance ties with Pakistan.