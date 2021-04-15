close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 15, 2021

Egypt bus-truck crash kills 20

World

AFP
April 15, 2021

CAIRO: Twenty people were killed on Wednesday in Egypt when a bus collided with a truck carrying petroleum products, the health ministry, medical and security sources said.

The accident occurred about 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Asyut in southern Egypt on a road to the Red Sea. Traffic accidents are common in Egypt where many roads are poorly maintained and traffic violations common. About 12,000 people were killed on the roads in the country of some 100 million people in 2019, according to official figures.

Latest News

More From World