Thu Apr 15, 2021
AFP
April 15, 2021

14 killed as minibus hits landmine in Somalia

World

MOGADISHU: Fourteen people died and four others were wounded on Wednesday when the minibus they were travelling in ran over a landmine on the outskirts of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, a regional official said. "We have confirmed that 14 people died and four others were wounded after a minibus travelling along the road between Mogadishu and Balcad ran over a landmine," said Andikarim Mohamed, a government official from the south-central Hirshabelle region.

