ATC remands 67 TLP workers in police custody in rioting case

The anti-terrorism courts administrative judge on Wednesday remanded 67 suspected workers of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in police custody for two days for their alleged involvement in rioting in the city.

As many as 67 suspects were brought from different police stations, including Bilal Colony, Orangi Town, Pirabad, Kharadar, PIB Colony and New Town, to the court amid tight security. A policeman, who wished not to be named, said that the suspects were booked on charges of rioting, attacking police and spreading terror, on a complaint of the state.

The judge remanded the suspects in police custody on physical remand till April 16 and directed the investigation officer to submit their progress reports at the next hearing.

Blackmail case

Meanwhile, a judicial magistrate remanded six suspects to jail in judicial custody in a case pertaining to allegedly blackmailing a woman and inducing her to commit suicide.

Police presented the suspects -- Shahid, Asad, Irtiza, Farhan, Waqas and Amir -- on the expiry of their physical remand. The investigation officer also submitted a progress report in the court.

The report read that the interned suspects had disclosed the names of three more suspects, who are to be arrested. It added that the mobile phones seized from the suspects were sent for the forensic examination, and its report was still awaited.

The suspects were booked for their alleged involvement in blackmailing and harassing a 41-year-old married woman, who killed herself by hanging with her dupatta from a ceiling fan.

The IO said the suspects were arrested in connection with the victimâ€™s death. He added that the woman in her last audio messages to a friend had named the suspects saying that they were harassing her.

Initially, the family had told the police that she had committed suicide due to the unemployment of her husband; however, the case took a turn after police got hold of the deceasedâ€™s audio messages prior to her death. The case has been registered under sections 322 (Qatl-bis-sabab) and 34 (common intention) of the PPC at the Shahra-e-Noorjehan police station.