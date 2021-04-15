Cops farewell held

Islamabad : A farewell ceremony was held on Wednesday for outgoing inspectors Muhammad Rafique and Athar to recognise their services rendered to the federal capital police.

SP Saddar Captain (r) Hamza Humayoon graced the occasion as chief guest while SDPO, SHOs and other personnel of Saddar Zones attended the event.

Speaking at the occasion, SP Saddar said retirement was part of the service as the one who joins the service has to retire one day.

He asked the serving police officials to do their best to earn respect for the department. He was of the view that an official could earn name and good repute only by doing public service.

He presented shields to both the inspectors and wished them good luck in future life.

Muhammad Rafique and Athar joined Islamabad police as a Constable and earned the rank of Inspector through their performance and dedication for the work.