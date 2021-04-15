10 outlaws held

Islamabad: The police on Wednesday arrested 10 outlaws. Under the directions of SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, the police launched a crackdown against criminals at different localities of the district.

Secretariat police arrested accused Asif and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Lohi Bher police arrested accused Saddat and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from him.

Industrial Area police arrested accused Aurangzaib and recovered one 12 bore gun and two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Noon police arrested two beggars’ handlers namely Ahed Hussain and Akhtar.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed person and further investigation is underway from them. During a special crackdown police teams arrested six offenders from various areas of the city.