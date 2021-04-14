Watch the Turkish serial Kurulus Usman on Geo TV from today

KARACHI: Turkey's popular drama serial "Kurulus Usman" is being dubbed in Urdu for the interest of Geo TV fans from the first of Ramazan. In addition, the drama serial "Ishq Jalebi" created under the banner of "Seventh Sky Entertainment" by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi is ready to spread its desires in the hearts of viewers from the first of Ramazan.

The drama serial "Ishq Jalebi" created under the banner of "Seventh Sky Entertainment" by producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi will start on the most popular entertainment channel of Pakistan Geo TV from the first of Ramazan. Saima Akram Chaudhry's pen has carved out the old grievances of the family regarding the desires shown in the drama serial in a beautiful sense of humor. Under the direction of Syed Wajahat Hussain, Bauji's descendants will return after covering many years. In the form of the soundtrack of the drama serial, Wajiha Farooqi has conveyed the desires of two hearts to the hearts of viewers with her composition and voice. "Ishq Jalebi" will be broadcast daily on Geo TV at 9 pm. On the other hand, the Turkish blockbuster serial "Kurulus Usman" with historical background reflecting Islamic values and Muslim history will be broadcast daily from the first of Ramazan at 4.30 pm.

It should be noted that Turkey's best production "Kurulus Usman" caused a stir not only in Turkey but also because of its popularity it has been dubbed in different languages in many countries. The story of the drama serial with a historical background revolves around the Iron Man and founder of the Great Ottoman Empire "Uthman". In this serial, along with action and adventure, Usman and his devoted comrades, who are engaged in a determined struggle against their own conspiracies and the invasion of external forces, are beautifully portrayed with very captivating imagery and dramatic composition. For the interest of viewers, the drama serial "Kurulus Usman" is being dubbed exclusively in Urdu language which the viewers will be able to watch daily on their favorite channel Geo TV from the 1st of Ramazan.