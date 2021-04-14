close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 14, 2021

21 shops sealed in Lahore

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 14, 2021

LAHORE: District Administration Lahore sealed 21 shops on the violation of corona SOPs here on Tuesday. DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik said that a total of 21 shops, stores and cafes were sealed while FIR was also registered on the report of 01 open marriage function. DC Lahore said that fines of Rs 35,000 were also imposed for violation of Corona SOPs. AC Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed 01 Pharmacy and 01 Cafe including 07 shops. AC Shalimar Mansoor Qazi registered FIR on 12 shops and stores while 01 open marriage function was stopped.

