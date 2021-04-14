Mirza Afridi vows to solve problems of tribes’ people

BARA: Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Tuesday said the government would solve all problems that emerged during militancy.

Government officials from various departments, including education, Communications and Works and health, briefed the deputy chairman Senate.

The local elders and the Sikh community informed the deputy chairman about their problems. They said that the infrastructure was destroyed during militancy so it should be rebuilt to facilitate the people. The elders said the government should increase the compensation amount for the homes that were destroyed during militancy.