Ghouri CC in Ejaz Faruqi Cricket last-16

KARACHI: Ghouri Cricket Club cruised into the last-16 stage of All Sindh Prof Ejaz Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament after beating Agha Cricket Club by 264 runs at Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ghouri CC batted first and put on board a huge total of 409-8 in 45 overs – thanks to Saad Khan for his impressive 150-run knock that came off only 96 balls with 14 boundaries and nine sixes. Uzair Jafri contributed 85 runs.

Agha CC were bundled out for 145 runs in 29 overs. Saad Khan also picked three wickets for 30 runs.

Northern Gymkhana defeated Taimoria Sports by seven wickets here at KCCA Stadium. Monis Ahmed picked four wickets for 21 runs for the winners.