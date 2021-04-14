close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 14, 2021

Strict action

Newspost

 
April 14, 2021

The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is proving to be quite dangerous. The country is reporting more than four thousand cases per day. The virus has also exposed the existing problems of our healthcare sector. The government should take all possible steps to improve this sector. For Pakistan, the vaccination process is another problem. Pakistan has administered a little above one million vaccine doses so far (the country has a population of 220 million).

Almost every other person is guilty of flouting SOPs. A majority of people also believe in conspiracy theories and don’t take the virus seriously. In the next couple of days, people will start Eid shopping. It will become nearly impossible to implement SOPs in markets. The authorities concerned should think about these problems.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost