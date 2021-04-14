Strict action

The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is proving to be quite dangerous. The country is reporting more than four thousand cases per day. The virus has also exposed the existing problems of our healthcare sector. The government should take all possible steps to improve this sector. For Pakistan, the vaccination process is another problem. Pakistan has administered a little above one million vaccine doses so far (the country has a population of 220 million).

Almost every other person is guilty of flouting SOPs. A majority of people also believe in conspiracy theories and don’t take the virus seriously. In the next couple of days, people will start Eid shopping. It will become nearly impossible to implement SOPs in markets. The authorities concerned should think about these problems.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi