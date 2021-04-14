Stolen ancient Roman statue found in Brussels antiques shop

ROME: An ancient Roman sculpture stolen more than a decade ago has been recovered after two off-duty officers spotted it in an antiques shop in Brussels, Italian police said on Tuesday.

The "Togatus" marble piece, a full-body, headless 1st century statue of a toga-wearing man, was looted in 2011 from a villa in Rome, the art squad unit of the Carabinieri police said in a statement. The two officers saw it while walking around the Belgian capital’s upmarket Sablon district, known for its antiques and vintage furniture shops, and became "suspicious", police said.