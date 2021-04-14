close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 14, 2021

PML-N forms body to probe narrow winning margin in NA-75 by-poll

Lahore

LAHORE:PML-N top leadership has formed a committee to find out the reasons for the narrow winning margin in NA-75 by-election. Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Zeeshan Rafique, Saira Afzal Tarar, Khurram Dastgir and Manshaullah Butt will be the member of the committee. Party sources said the committee will present its report on the reduction in margin in NA-75 polls to the PML-N leadership within the next few days.

