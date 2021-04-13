AVM Hamid made Air Marshal

ISLAMABAD: The government Monday promoted Air Vice Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa, Inspector General Air Force at Air Headquarters, to the rank of Air Marshal.

Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa was commissioned in PAF’s GD (P) Branch in June, 1988. He has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and an operational air base. He has served as Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Safety) and Personal Staff Officer to the air chief. He has also worked as Air Officer Commanding PAF Academy Asghar Khan, and Additional Secretary at Ministry of Defence. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School and National Defence University, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Tamgha-i- Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).