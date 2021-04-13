Imamia Jirga issues schedule for programmes

PESHAWAR: The Muharram Committee and Imamia Jirga in a meeting on Monday announced the schedule for various programmes, including mourning meetings and processions during the holy month of Ramazan.

Representatives of important national organisations, Ulema, zakireen, organisers of processions, administrators of imambargahs and others attended the meeting held at Kocha Risaldar’s Jamia Mosque.

Speaking on the occasion, Muharram Committee secretary Akhunzada Muzaffar Ali said that all programmes would be held as per the schedule during Ramazan like the previous year. He said that standard operating procedures set by the government would be implemented in letter and spirit during mourning meetings and processions to prevent the spread of the fatal viral infection of Covid-19 pandemic.

The secretary said that Al-Quds Day would be commemorated as per the programme on last Friday of Ramazan.The participants stressed the need for spreading the teachings of Islam and promoting brotherhood among the Ummah to foil nefarious designs of the enemies.

They appealed to the Inspector general of police to provide fool-proof security to the mourning meetings and processions.The participants requested the government to take the relatives of missing persons, who had been holding sit-in across Pakistan, into confidence and take practical steps for fulfilling their demands.