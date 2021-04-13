ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today (Tuesday) in Peshawar to sight the Ramazan moon, confirmed the body's chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.

Speaking to Geo News, Maulana Azad said the committee had also extended an invitation to Mufti Popalzai to attend the meeting. "I pray to God, may we develop a consensus with Mufti Popalzai," he said. "If Allah wants, our decision and Mufti Popalzai's about the beginning of Ramadan will be the same," added Maulana Azad.

He reiterated his position that Shariah principles and witness testimonies will determine whether the moon has been sighted or not.

Earlier, Geo News had reported Maulana Azad had summoned a session of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for April 13 and that a meeting of the zonal and district committees would take place at their respective headquarters.

Meanwhile, Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Islamabad's session would take place at the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony, a statement from the committee had read.

This would be the first Ramadan moon sighting under the new chairman, Moulana Azad, who was appointed by the federal government in December last year, replacing Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

The new chairman in January had earlier said he would try his best to bring harmony in observing Ramazan and celebrating Eid in the country in the years to come. "The entire nation will observe fasting on the same days and also celebrate Eid on one day," he had said.