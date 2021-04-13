Trial of jihadist knife ‘killer’ begins in Germany

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DRESDEN, Germany: The trial of a Syrian jihadist accused of stabbing a German tourist to death in an apparently homophobic attack last year began in the eastern city of Dresden on Monday. The 21-year-old, named by German media as Abdullah A, is charged with murder, attempted murder and grievous bodily harm for allegedly attacking two men who had travelled to Dresden from North Rhine-Westphalia with a 21-centimetre blade on October 4.One of them, a 55-year-old man, later died from his injuries in hospital. The other, aged 53, survived with serious injuries.