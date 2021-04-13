Zaheer, Wasim,Waqar happy on Hall of Fame induction

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket legends Zaheer Abbas, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis have expressed their delight at their induction in the PCB Hall of Fame.

Former Pakistan captains Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan and Javed Miandad are the other three initial inductees. Zaheer, who played 78 Tests and 62 ODIs, said: “I feel truly humbled and at the same time delighted to be induced in the PCB Hall of Fame. Every sportsman dreams of recognition and acknowledgement of his hard work."