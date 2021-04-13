Two-year degree programmes: KU Academic Council forms body to seek legal opinion on govt ad

The entrance of Karachi Universoty.

The Academic Council of the University of Karachi has constituted a five-member committee to seek legal opinion regarding a provincial government advertisement on two yearsâ€™ bachelorâ€™s and masterâ€™s degree programmes.

Prof Dr Jamil Hassan Kazmi has been appointed convener of the committee, while Dr Zaheer, Dr Nasiruddin Khan, Dr Anila Amber Malik and Dr Naeem Khalid from the college-side are its members.

The committee was formed during a meeting chaired by Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Monday. It was also decided that admissions in MPhil and PhD programmes for the year 2021 would be given as per the varsityâ€™s existing admission policy.

The meeting decided that a detailed report on the new PhD policy recently introduced by the Higher Education Commission-Pakistan would be sent to the HEC as the varsity needed some clarification.

The KU will conduct a written test for the MPhil, PhD, MS, MD programmes 2021, which was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The meeting also decided that a regular student, after obtaining a masterâ€™s degree in the morning programme from the University of Karachi, would be eligible to do another master's in any department in the evening programme.

Similarly, it was decided, permission would be granted to students who wanted to take admission in a diploma course in any department in the evening programme after completing studies in the morning programme.

Moreover, the Academic Council approved Prof Dr Iqbal Azhar, Prof Dr Nasreen Fatima, and Prof Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari as nominees for the Academic Council on the Board of Faculty of Education for three years.

The council changed the name of MS Anesthesiology Programme to MD Anesthesiology. It also approved the minutes of the Academic Council meeting held on November 16, 2020, and the minutes of the meetings of the Advanced Studies and Research Board which was held on October 22, November 26, and December 23, 2019.

Furthermore, the members of the Academic Council also approved the proceedings of the meeting of the Board of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, which was held on September 5, 2019, and February 16, 2021.