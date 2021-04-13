Gold prices down Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped Rs600/tola to Rs103,500/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Monday. Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs514 to Rs88,735. In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $3 to $1,741/ounce. However, silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,360/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also remained the same at Rs1,165.98, it added.