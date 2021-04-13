Commissioner asks citizens to buy sugar as per need

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman issued a check list to all officers to monitor in Ramazan Bazaars in Lahore Division.

Commissioner Lahore issued these instructions during his visits to Shadman and Barkat Market Ramazan Bazaars on Monday where Additional Commissioner, ADC F and AC Model Town were also present.

Commissioner Lahore said every officer must check display of electric price board, display of price cards on every stall, cleanliness, proper parking, security, measuring and weigh machines during his visit. It is also mandatory for every officer to ensure availability and best standard of every product in Ramazan Bazars, he said.

Commissioner Lahore appealed to the citizens to purchase sugar as per your need because every citizen has equal right to get his share of sugar. We have not only regularised purchase of sugar in Ramazan Bazaars but have arranged enough stock of sugar, he informed.

Agriculture Fair Price Shops, chicken, meat, sugar, flour and ghee & cooking oil and availability of all subsidised items must be checked strictly, he said.

1,378 FIRs: Lahore Police has registered as many as 1378 FIRs against different corona SOPs violations including not wearing face masks during last two weeks. Police lodged 674 cases on violation of Corona SOPs including maintenance of social distance and not following timings of commercial activities whereas 704 FIRs were registered against persons for not following the government directions to wear safety masks.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that all the precautions and guidelines given by Provincial government are only for the safety of life and health of the citizens in wake of severe threats of third wave of coronavirus.