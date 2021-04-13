Body of abducted minor found

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Dead body of a two-year-old minor has been recovered from Ghaziabad. The victim identified as Shayan was abducted two days back.
On Monday, his body was recovered from a plot. A police team including DIG Investigations Shariq Jamal reached the spot and said that a committee has been formulated under the supervision of SP Investigation Cantonment M Ajmal and CIA Police.
man dies: A 50-year-old man, who was found in an unconscious condition two days back in Kot Lakhpat died on Monday. The unidentified victim was spotted by a passerby while lying on a footpath.
bus kills woman: A 35-year-old woman died in Shafiqabad after a speeding bus hit her. The unidentified victim was trying to cross the road on Band Road where a speeding bus hit her. The victim received serious injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where doctors pronounced her dead.
injured: A couple was left injured in a road traffic crash in Shahdara Town on Monday. The victim identified as Shahzad, 40, was riding a bike along with his wife Rabia. As they reached near Kala Khatai Road, a speeding car hit them and received injuries. The injured couple was shifted to hospital.