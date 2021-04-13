Eight martyred cops’ sons, daughters given jobs

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that welfare of police officers as well as their family members particularly the heirs of police martyrs is our top priority. Heirs of martyrs of police are like our own family members and all possible resources are being utilised for the welfare of children and family members of the martyrs.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said this in a ceremony to distribute appointment letters among the children of the martyrs of Lahore Police. SSP Admin Lahore Waqar Shoaib Qureshi, senior police officers and family members of the martyrs were present on this occasion.

CCPO gave away appointment letters to the children of eight martyrs of Lahore Police. They have been appointed as Junior Clerks in Lahore Police on martyrs’ quota in recognition of the services of martyred police officers who laid their lives in the line of duty. Sonia, Saddiqa, Fiaz, Sultan, Yasir, Arsalan, Umair, Shakil received appointment letters from CCPO Lahore.