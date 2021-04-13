Buzdar to launch another social uplift programme

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to launch “Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per” programme to better serve the people.

Under this programme, government departments will accomplish specific tasks, in addition to their assigned duties and service delivery mechanisms would be made effective and useful.

The departments will be given tasks, according to public needs and third-party feedback, as well as of the public sector institutions, will be collected. Public feedback will be directly collected about the targets assigned every week. The chief minister on Monday chaired a meeting in his office in this regard. Commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs attended the meeting through a video link.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister emphasised that Punjab would be made an exemplary province with regard to public service because it is the main agenda of the democratic government. The people should not have to visit government offices for the solution of their problems and, rather, the government machinery should go to their doorsteps to serve them, he added.

The chief minister emphasised that the government wanted to restore public confidence and made it clear that strict disciplinary action would be initiated against officers failing to deliver. He announced conducting field visits to review ground situations and asked the participants to move forward with a passion for public service because no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

While briefing, Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik said the government officials would be held accountable on the basis of their monthly reports and best performers would be rewarded while action would be taken on poor performance. It was stated in the briefing that tasks relating to local bodies, water and sanitation, Eid week, road safety and beautification would be assigned and implementation of rules and regulations, special campaigns, service delivery, law & order, price control, cleanliness and tree plantation campaigns would also be held and better monitoring and feedback would be collected to make this programme a success. Field activities would be daily monitored. SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, ACS (south Punjab), secretaries and others also attended the meeting.