Cop injured in clash with drug peddlers in Bannu

BANNU: A cop was injured in a clash with drug peddlers here on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a hideout of drug peddlers in Zirkala area in the limits of Ahmadzani Police Station.

The police and the drug peddlers traded fire during the raid in which a cop was injured.

The injured cop was taken to Khalifa Gulnawaz Hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

The police also arrested two drug peddlers identified as Imdadullah and Mahran. The cops also seized one kilogram hashish and one pistol.