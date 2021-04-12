Man commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A man committed suicide when he failed to pay the amount of interest in Mirpur Mathello, district Ghotki.Report said one Hameed Faqir Malik had taken some money from a trader in Ghotki and the trader was forcing him to pay the interest over the money. When Hameed failed to pay the money, he preferred to commit suicide by hanging himself with a rope attached with a ceiling fan.